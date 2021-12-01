Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 25,000 Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,471,674.

Joaquin Merino Marquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 4,200 shares of Emerita Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$11,970.00.

EMO stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.54. 846,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,671. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45. Emerita Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.14. The stock has a market cap of C$665.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.61.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

