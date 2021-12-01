JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.74

Shares of JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 86,718 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £66.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.