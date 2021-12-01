Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

TROW stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.52. 9,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.