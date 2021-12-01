Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,644 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.05. 191,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367,452. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

