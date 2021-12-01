Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

