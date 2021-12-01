Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Jacada Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85.

Jacada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.