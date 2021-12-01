iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,944 shares of company stock worth $16,316,552. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

