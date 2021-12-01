IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Trading 8.4% Higher

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 205,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). On average, equities analysts expect that IsoPlexis Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

