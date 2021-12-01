iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 3.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

