iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $111.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

