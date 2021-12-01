iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

