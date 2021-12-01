iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,907,889 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

