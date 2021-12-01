iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,728 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $146,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 9,907,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

