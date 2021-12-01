iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

