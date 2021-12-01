iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Lowered by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,466. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

