iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $274.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

