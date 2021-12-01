iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Reduced by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

