iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $77.03. 1,849,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 412,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.