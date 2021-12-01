iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 754,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,166,292 shares.The stock last traded at $37.32 and had previously closed at $37.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

