iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. 811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.