iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

COMT stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

