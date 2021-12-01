iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60.

