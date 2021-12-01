iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 42,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $60.08.

