iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

