iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,726,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

