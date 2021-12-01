IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Trading Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. IronNet traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.99. 8,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,085,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRNT. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

