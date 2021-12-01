IQeon Market Cap Hits $18.08 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

