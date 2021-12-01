ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0379

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market cap of $522,326.32 and $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00211520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00659262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,627 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,627 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.