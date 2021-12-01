IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IOBT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

