Investors Purchase Large Volume of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Call Options (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,394 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,663% compared to the average volume of 340 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

