Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

11/15/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

10/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

10/12/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Get Akero Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.