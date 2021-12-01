Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

