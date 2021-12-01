Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

