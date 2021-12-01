Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

