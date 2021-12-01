Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 14.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $218,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.95. 357,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,565,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

