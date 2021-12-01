Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 14.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $397.95. The company had a trading volume of 357,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,565,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

