Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

