Invesco Ltd. Sells 631,280 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 631,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

