Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.