Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 163.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Orla Mining worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

ORLA opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

