Invesco Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

