Invesco Ltd. Buys 116,258 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

UFI opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $377.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

