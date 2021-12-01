Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $17,351,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 246,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock worth $2,675,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

