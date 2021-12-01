Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,192 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $292.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

