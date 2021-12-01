Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

