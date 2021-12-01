Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 285,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

PFM traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,054. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

