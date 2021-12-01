Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.