Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 58.4% in November

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,922. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

