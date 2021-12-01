Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

