Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

